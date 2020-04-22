COVID-19 DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING EVENTS SCHEDULED FOR EAST REGION APRIL 25-26

A nurse administers a test at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station.

(Knoxville), Tenn. – The East Tennessee Regional Health Office in conjunction with the Anderson, Hamblen and Jefferson County Health Departments is hosting COVID-19 drive- through testing events for the community April 25 and 26, 2020. Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect a specimen from those who want to be tested; test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. You do not have to live in the county to be tested at this event.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Janet Ridley, Regional Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following locations and times:

Saturday, April 25, 2020 9 AM- 4 PM

Walter’s State Community College Expo Center 1615 Pavilion Drive

White Pine, TN 37890

Sunday, April 26, 2020 9 AM- 4PM

Roane State Community College-Oak Ridge Campus 701 Briarcliff Avenue

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Those who come will receive information on what to expect after their test, and should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel- coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at these drive through testing events.

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at the local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 AM to 10 PM, CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at

www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/index.html.

