Eugene (Fiddler) McGhee, Oliver Springs

Eugene (Fiddler) McGhee, age 87 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born in Caryville, TN on August 28, 1932. He was an original member of the Bluegrass band, The New River Boys.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Caleb and Bessie McGhee; sisters, Gerene Cross, Aubrey McGhee, and Sue McGhee; Son-in-law, Steve Melton.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betsy McGhee;

Daughters, Glenda (Stephen) Scarbrough, Gail (Ken) Vespie, Phyllis Melton;

Son, Jerry Dale (Tina) McGhee;

Brothers, Leon and Gordon McGhee;

Sister, Lois West;

Eight Grandchildren and thirteen Great-grandchildren.

And a host of other family members and good friends.

Eugene loved playing the fiddle and mandolin. He was a master craftsman, making hand-crafted fiddles and mandolins sold in music stores throughout Tennessee.

He was a member of Beech Fork Baptist Church and listened to Dr. Charles Stanley each Sunday Morning.

Eugene chose cremation with no services to be held.

