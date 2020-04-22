Terry Lynn Garner, born on 23 April, 1957, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He has gone home to be with the lord after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Cleo Vivian Coward. His father, Kanie Joe Garner. His niece, Michelle Nicole Manis, and brother-in-law Chris Jett.

He is survived by his two brothers and five sisters: Rick Garner and his wife Teresa, and Benny Garner and his wife Connie, Debbie Manis, Robin Bales and her husband David, Mary Williams, Tammy Garner, and Susie Jett. Friend and roommate Karen Merkley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was a giving and caring man. He loved his family and friends, and would do anything for them. He will be missed by many for his kind hearted nature and smile.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

