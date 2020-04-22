Robert B. Culton, Kingston

Robert B. Culton, 81, native of Pineville, KY and present resident of Kingston, TN died unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was a US Army Veteran and a retired employee of Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. and June Culton, his wife Gail Culton, and brother, Carl Culton. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kay Whitson Culton, Sons; Brad (Amy) Culton, Keith Townsend, Bradley (Susan) Townsend, and daughters; Molly (Wade) Bingham and Angela Townsend. Grandchildren; Asher and Anna Culton, Kristin McCollum, Jacob Townsend, Brianna and Briley Bingham and Nick Smith. Bob, affectionately known as “Flub” by family and friends enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is remembered by all as a caring man and a patient teacher and coach.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing at Kyker’s Funeral Home in Kingston, TN followed by a graveside service in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a choice of the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps (RAM Foundation) or the Roane County Animal Shelter. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Culton Family.

