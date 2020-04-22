City of Oak Ridge Electric Department partners with TVA to donate $10,000 to ADFAC

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 22, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $10,000 to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC, to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The funds will be used to help meet the essential needs of the residents of Oak Ridge, including rent, housing and utilities.

“We hope this funding will help people stay afloat during this uncertain time,” said Oak Ridge Electric Director Jack Suggs. “We anticipate this donation will help many families in our community keep up with their bills.”

ADFAC has operated under the motto of “neighbors helping neighbors” for more than 33 years. That motto has never been more appropriate than now as our community faces the effects of COVID-19.

“Many of our neighbors work paycheck to paycheck, living without significant savings to fall back on during hard times,” said ADFAC Executive Director Annie Cacheiro. “That is a typical problem in our community but it is going to be an even larger problem in the coming months as shifts have been reduced or eliminated, child care centers are closed, living expenses including grocery costs, and utilities increase because everyone is at home all the time or at least much more than usual.”

Funding from the City of Oak Ridge will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”

For additional information about the City of Oak Ridge, see OakRidgeTN.gov. ADFAC can be reached at (865) 483-6028 or ADFAC.org. For additional information about TVA, see TVA.gov.

About ADFAC

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) began in the mid 1980’s as a local ecumenical effort to provide assistance to impoverished families. As the broad needs of the low-income community became evident, the faith-based collaborative moved to become a 501(c)(3) public charity in January, 1987. Over the years, ADFAC has honored its roots by developing a broad variety of programs designed to meet unfilled needs in the community and currently answers over 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

Mission Statement

ADFAC exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient.

Vision Statement

ADFAC’s Vision is of sustainable, healthy, and viable communities where all families are self-sufficient, productive and free of the need for continued public assistance.

ADFAC focuses on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in our area by striving to provide a comprehensive scope of services with compassion:

Short term assistance for basic needs;

Affordable solutions for home rehabilitation, new construction and rental housing;

Energy conservation;

Children and youth education services; and

Education via life coaching and/or referrals.

www.adfac.org

