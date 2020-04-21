Mary “Evelyn” Jackson, 84, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was the 8th child of 10 children born to the late Harrison Landon Norrod and Lillie Mae Miller Norrod.

Evelyn was a wonderful wife to Louie and best friend to her three girls. She was a homemaker and great cook, known for her chicken n dumplings, gravy and biscuits, and peach cobbler. Evelyn was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed tennis and had a green thumb for gardening.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Louie Hamilton Jackson and precious 16-year-old daughter Kimberly Gaye Jackson; brothers, Claude, Paul, Silas, and Herman Norrod; sisters, Carrie Jewel Stepp and Ethel Parlene McGaha.

Evelyn is survived by daughters Donna F Jackson (Lonnie Hayes), Angelia D Williams, and favorite and only grandson Landon Jackson Williams. Brother, Clayton Norrod, sisters, Alice Ernestine Rogers and Berta (Bunny) Burleson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank special niece Tiffany Cross for all her loving care.

There will be a private graveside service at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield TN.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude Memphis TN.

Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs TN is handling all arrangements.

To leave a note for Evelyn’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at

jacksonfuneralservices.com.

