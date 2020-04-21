J.R. Eller, Briceville

Mr. J.R. Eller age 81 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Eller was a Chipper Operator with Sawmill in Richlands, SC where he retired. He formerly sung in several area Gospel groups including the Dirt Road Gospel Travelers and had an opportunity to sing with Dolly Parton and The McKameys. J.R. loved everybody and would help anyone he could. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie & Mary Eller; son, Rodney Eller, Ricky Eller; and sister, Jewel Hunsinger.

Survivors include:

Wife of 46 years: Helen M. Eller of Briceville, TN

Daughter: Becky Gilsrap of Westminister, SC

Daughter: Rose of Sixmile, SC

Son: Randy Eller of Seneca, SC

Rusty Eller of Sixmile, SC

Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Beatrice Patterson of Seneca, SC

Rejinia Scoggins of Anderson, SC

Brothers: Tillman Eller of Richlands, SC; Everett Eller of Westminister, SC; Utah Eller of Westminister, SC; Alvoyd Eller of Salem, SC

Daughter: Linda Carver

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will have a burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Evans Mortuary for expenses, PO Box 6, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. J.R. Eller.

