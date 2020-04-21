Elmer Trammell, Clinton

Elmer Trammell, age 87, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was a member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church, where he loved to sing, give praises to the Lord and give his testimony. After being saved, he would fix and give away watches just for a smile. Elmer was a veteran, having served in both United States Air Force and United States Army. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Elmer is preceded in death by, parents, Dawswell and Mamie Wilson Trammell; brother, Jr Trammell; sister, Mary Trammell and Hazel Trammell.

Survived by:

Loving wife of 61 years…… Maxie Hatmaker Trammell of Clinton

Children…………… Janet Ewing and husband John of Clinton

Jim Young and wife Mary of Clinton

Cindy Helton and husband Chris of Maynardville

Grandchildren…. Tim Elrod, Andrea Elrod, Jason Ewing, Kymbr McMurray, and Tyler Young

Several great grandchildren and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will have a graveside service at Valley View Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. www.holleygamble.com

