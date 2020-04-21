Avelyne Dawn Lunsford, Powell

Avelyne Dawn Lunsford, of Powell, TN. God’s precious little angel, sent to us on April 3, 2020 and returned to our Savior’s arms on April 17, 2020. We were blessed to have had the opportunity and privilege to Love and care for our beautiful little girl for 2 blessed weeks. Though our hearts hang heavy, we are comforted in knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus. Preceded in death and met at the gates by her great-grandparents and the many relatives to have gone there before her.

The loved ones with whom she has left behind, her loving mother Brittany R. Lunsford; proud and loving brother Xaivier Leason Lunsford; aunt Marikathryn (Katie) R. Lunsford; grand Parents James Leason and Melinda Dawn Lunsford; God-parents Jason and Dezarae Lopez and dauther Adriana; great-grand Mother Nina D. Lunsford and many great aunts and uncles, cousins of all generations, and many friends of the family too numerous to name.

Due to the current pandemic our nation and the world is enduring, there will be no gathering of family and friends at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. We would like to thank Holley-Gamble Funeral Home staff for their service and support. We thank you all for your prayers and support in this time of great loss.

With much love, The Lunsford Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

