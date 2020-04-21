Lonzo E. Hamby, Wartburg

Mr. Lonzo E. Hamby, age 90 of Wartburg, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County. Lonzo attended Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful member of Emerald Lodge #377 F&AM in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Virgie Pemberton Hamby. He is survived by his wife: Betty Jones Hamby. Along with numerous friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright for graveside services. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Hamby family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

