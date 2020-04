The Harriman City Council will conduct their regularly scheduled meeting for the month this evening at 6pm from city hall but without public attendance. The city meeting will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Items they have on their agenda this evening are under

Old Business Discuss and possibly approve paving bid

New Business Discuss and possibly approve renewal of Health & Vision Employee Insurance Plan.

