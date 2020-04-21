Sue Guy, Oak Ridge

Sue Guy, age 75, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Summit View of Rocky Top. She was a lifelong resident of this area and of the Baptist Faith. Sue worked in retail and factories all her life and she enjoyed bowling.

Sue was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mom, mamaw and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur Leon and Martha Wilson; by her husband, Billy Evan Guy and by sisters: Billy Joyce Fitzgerald, Jane Ollis and Linda Franks.

She is survived by children: Ronda Wales Dunkley and husband, Neil of Johnsburg, New York, Ann Wales Tankersley of Oak Ridge, Stacie Guy Woodard and husband, Eric of Clinton and Junior Wilson of Harriman; by grandchildren: Amber Dunkley, Courtney Dunkley of New York, Maranda Tankersley of Nashville, Rodney Coker and wife, Chasity of Powell, Nicoe Webb and husband, Lee Turnbill of Knoxville and Dawson Woodard of Clinton; by great-grandchildren: Norah Caselli of New York, Vasanti Collins and Sullivan Collins of New York, Lenna Braunlus of New York and Hannah Coker of Powell; by sisters: Lois Oshell of Rockwood, and Mary Barr-Edelbach of Kingston and by a special friend, Harold Wilson of Jacksboro.

In keeping with Mrs. Guy’s wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Guy family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

