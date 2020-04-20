Charlotte Marie Smith Cox, Caryville

Charlotte Marie Smith Cox, age 77, of Caryville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 10, 1943 to the late Ester and Delia Renner Smith in Lake City. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake City. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her “special grandchildren” Emerson and Cooper Cardwell. She also loved her grand-dogs, Rosco, Daisy and Chewy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by niece, Lisa Jackson; nephew, Keith Smith; brother, Jim Smith; sisters in law, Bobbie Smith, Carolyn Smith and Jane Good.

She is survived by: daughter, Gabrielle Williams and husband David; sisters, Mildred Shepherd and husband Bob, Billie Jean Olvey and husband Joe; brothers, Bob Smith, Don Good and Paul Smith; sister-in-law, Colleen Smith.

Family and friends can call at their convenience on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 9:00AM – 12:00PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City with a private graveside service at Leach Cemetery. 

