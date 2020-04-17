Nelma Faye “Bea” Pogue, Kingston

Nelma Faye “Bea” Pogue, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Jamestown Assisted Living. She was born August 22, 1934 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. Mrs. Bea was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman. She loved talking on the phone with her dear friends. She also enjoyed cleaning house.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Jack Pogue & prior husband, Henry Melhorn; daughter, Teresa Roberts; parents, Jess & Winnie Mae Griffis Clark; brother, Junior Clark; Bea’s twin sister, Thelma Grubb; sister, Peggy Avery.



SURVIVORS

Children Tony Melhorn of Oliver Springs

Tim Melhorn & wife, Lesa of Coalfield

Grandchildren Brad Roberts & wife, Danielle

Lawana Evans & husband, Richard

Cody Melhorn

Cassidy Melhorn & wife, Victoria

Drake Melhorn & wife, Andrea

Amanda Roberts

Great-grandchildren Kaylee Roberts, Addison Roberts, Ellie Evans, Kylie Melhorn

Sister Ann Melhorn of Oliver Springs/Joyner community

Several extended family members and many dear friends

Bea had requested a private graveside service to be held at Childs Memorial Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral

Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

