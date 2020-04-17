Car Plows Into Midtown Dollar General

Emergency responders were paged out around 1:45 pm today to the Midtown Dollar General Store, where a car had slammed into the front of the store. Emergency Medical Services, Midtown Fire 1st Responders, Sheriff’s deputies all arrived within minutes to find a car that was inside the facility, slightly injuring a patron and scaring others. No final report on this at this time nor the cause or whom was involved. As more information is released we will being it to you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

