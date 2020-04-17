Car Plows Into Midtown Dollar General

Dudley Evans 20 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2,928 Views

Emergency responders were paged out around 1:45 pm today to the Midtown Dollar General Store, where a car had slammed into the front of the store. Emergency Medical Services, Midtown Fire 1st Responders, Sheriff’s deputies all arrived within minutes to find a car that was inside the facility, slightly injuring a patron and scaring others. No final report on this at this time nor the cause or whom was involved. As more information is released we will being it to you.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Park and Partners Launch ‘SmokiEEEs @ Home’ during National Park Week

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials invite the public to experience ‘SmokiEEEs @ Home’ during …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: