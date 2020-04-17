Estlean Inman Patterson, Oliver Springs

Estlean Inman Patterson, age 81, was born in Clinchmore, TN on February 19, 1939 to Maxie Reed and Hutson Inman. She was a resident of Frost Bottom in Oliver Springs, TN. Estlean went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was Baptist and enjoyed playing guitar and listening to gospel music. She was very crafty and loved: cooking, quilting, and spending time with family. Estlean is preceded in death by parents; Maxie Reed, Hutson Inman, and a loving father Matt Curry. By son, Wayne Laverne Patterson. By granddaughter Mandy Michelle Jackson. Estlean is survived by Husband of 63 years, Oscar Patterson. Children; Oscar Eugene Patterson, Marietta Adkins-Tucker, Rickie Allen Patterson (Brenda), Rosetta Ann Lively (Gary), Charlotte Marie Napier (Todd). Grandchildren; Jenny Marie Aslinger-Farr (Jimmy II), Melissa Ann Adkins, Cristy Lee Adkins-Shadoan, Jessica Renee Napier, Derrick Dewayne Napier (Kayla), Bradley Todd Napier (Emree), Tasha Leann Patterson, Charles Wayne Copeland, Daniel Ray Copeland, Vanessa Leigh Patterson, Alesha Danielle Edwards. 30 Great Grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Sue Bunch.

The family would like to thank everyone who took part in Estleans life. We would also like to thank everyone who has called, came to visit, prayed, and those who brought food. Estlean knew she was loved and could not have left this world in a better way.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 18, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 pm at Lively Cemetery in Frost Bottom. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Patterson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

