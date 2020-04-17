Mary Lou Armour Baggett, Kingston

Mary Lou Armour Baggett, age 84 of Kingston, passed away April 6, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehab, Harriman, TN. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Lou Armour and James Baggett were married in Athens, TN, on August 14, 1953, by the Rev. Frank Settles. Lou loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, league bowling, and traveling. In 1972 the family moved from west Knoxville to Kingston, when her husband James “Jim” purchased Webb Pharmacy. There she stood beside her husband in the daily functions of owning a business. The community welcomed them with open arms and Kingston became their home until death.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Baggett; parents Nora Lee Hunt Armour and John H. Armour, Sr.; brother John Armour, Jr., and sister Lorraine Armour McGann. Lou is survived by daughters Karen Baggett, Connie Baggett, and son Ronnie Baggett (wife Lisa); grandchildren Marvin J. Moseley, IV (wife Rachel Gamble Moseley); Mitchell Moseley; Lindsey Baggett; Lauren Baggett Walker (husband Caleb Walker); Rachael Baggett; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua, and Opalann Moseley. She is also survived by her brothers Sam (wife Carolyn) Armour of Kingston and Bruce (wife Jewell) Armour of Atlanta, GA, and sister-in-law Inez Armour of Lenoir City, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held where she will be laid to rest beside her husband of 66 years, James “Jim” Ray Baggett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN, 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Baggett Family.

