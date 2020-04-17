COVID-19 Testing at Oak Ridge High School; Must Meet CDC Criteria

Brad Jones

For Friday’s COVID-19 testing at Oak Ridge High School, Kroger Health can only test people who meet CDC criteria. Therefore, only people with COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, healthcare workers and people who may have been exposed to the virus can be tested at this time. Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Appointments must be made online at KrogerHealth.com/COVIDtesting or by phone at 1-888-837-8852. If someone who meets CDC criteria is unable to register online or via phone, they can be registered on site but need to meet the CDC criteria. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this ever-changing time. We look forward to getting more Oak Ridger’s and Tennesseans tested so we can be armed with the data we need to fight this invisible enemy!

