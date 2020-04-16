COVID-19 cases top 6000 in Tennessee

As of Wednesday, April 15th at 3 pm EDT, there were 6079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the state Health Department. Of those, 2196—or 36%–have already recovered, while another 135 people have died after contracting the virus. 74,817 people have tested negative.

Roane County reported its sixth case of the virus on Wednesday, with five people recovered and 355 negative tests.

In Anderson County, one new case was reported on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 16. On the flip side of that coin, another recovery was reported as well, bringing the number of people who have gotten better to 11. One person died from COVID-19 last week, and 459 Anderson Countians have tested negative.

In Morgan County, there were five cases, with four recovered, and 99 negative tests.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases updated figures at 3 pm EDT and you can see the latest information by visiting https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

