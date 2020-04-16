Glenn Shanklin, Deer Lodge

Mr. Glenn Shanklin, age 50 of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home.​

He was preceded in death by his father: George William “Buddy” Shanklin.

He is survived by his wife: Sandi Shanklin.
His daughter: Savannah Shanklin.
His mother: Susie Thompkins Shanklin.
And one brother: Jeff Melton all of Deer Lodge.
Along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other family, friends and loved ones.

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others, a private family viewing held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Shanklin family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

