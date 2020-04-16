Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet Tonight, Closed to the Public, but will Air Live on BBB TV-12

The Mayor and Alderman of the Oliver Springs Town Council will meet this Thursday, April 16, at 7 pm, however, due to COVID-19 and the State mandated rules limiting the number of people in one area, this meeting will be closed to the public. The meeting will instead be broadcast on BBB TV-12 (Comcast Cable), but also on BBB TV-12’s website, Facebook page, YouTube page and Periscope Account. If you have a Roku, FireTV, or Apple TV you can also watch BBB TV-12 without Comcast Cable. All you have to do is add the BoxCast Channel, then search for BBB Communications, Oak Ridge, TN.

The meeting will also replay at its normal time on Saturday at 10 am on BBB TV-12.

Tonight’s Agenda is as follows:

Thursday, April 16th, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Town of Oliver Springs Council Meeting Agenda

  1. Call to order-Mayor Omer Cox
  2. Roll call-Joe Van Hook
  3. Pledge-Councilman Don Shillings
  4. Prayer-Mayor Omer Cox
  5. Approval of minutes from March 5th, 2020-Joe Van Hook
  6. Delegations from Citizens
  7. Mayoral Update
  8. City Manger Update-Thomas McCormick
  9. Town Council comments, Ward 1-Robert Miller, Ward 2-Jeff Bass, Ward 3-Kenneth Brown, Ward 4-Jason Stiltner, Ward 5-Terry Holland, and Ward 6-Don Shillings
  10. Police Chief Update-Chief Kenneth Morgan
  11. Fire Chief Update-Chief Justin Bailey
  12. Old Business:
  13. New Business: Discussion of Spring Cleanup dates. Discuss options of demolition to Kingston Ave. property (Roberts), with two options-city employees or permission to contract  Discuss and possibly approve an Ordinance to amend the international building code (IBC) and related codes for the Town of Oliver Springs
  14. Adjournment

