Debra Ann Leach, Harriman

Debra Ann Leach, age 62, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.



She was born March 8, 1958 in Milan, Tennessee and moved to Roane County at the age of four. She was a 1976 graduate of Roane County High School and later received two Associate degrees from Roane State Community College. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Debra enjoyed working in her flowers and

traveling with her close friends to various places, especially floral festivals. She was an avid NASCAR and Drag Racing fan. Debra was extremely competitive when it came to card playing and other activities. Preceded in death by her loving mother, Norma Jean Leach.

SURVIVORS

Loving FatherHobert Porter Leach, Jr., of Harriman

BrotherMichael Porter Leach & wife, Gail of Kingston

NieceShay Leach Phillips & husband, Billy of Corryton

She is also leaving behind her loving cat, Bootsie Boo who will miss her very much.

A host of special friends

Due to the Covid-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date

and arrangements will be posted once these arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be made to your local animal shelter, in remembrance of Debra Ann

Leach.

