Debra Ann Leach, Harriman

News Department 22 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 159 Views

Debra Ann Leach, age 62, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 8, 1958 in Milan, Tennessee and moved to Roane County at the age of four. She was a 1976 graduate of Roane County High School and later received two Associate degrees from Roane State Community College. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Debra enjoyed working in her flowers and
traveling with her close friends to various places, especially floral festivals. She was an avid NASCAR and Drag Racing fan. Debra was extremely competitive when it came to card playing and other activities. Preceded in death by her loving mother, Norma Jean Leach.

SURVIVORS

Loving FatherHobert Porter Leach, Jr., of Harriman

BrotherMichael Porter Leach & wife, Gail of Kingston

NieceShay Leach Phillips & husband, Billy of Corryton

She is also leaving behind her loving cat, Bootsie Boo who will miss her very much.

A host of special friends

Due to the Covid-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date
and arrangements will be posted once these arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be made to your local animal shelter, in remembrance of Debra Ann
Leach.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, Lancing (formerly of Lake City)

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, age 72 of Lancing (formerly of Lake City) passed away Monday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: