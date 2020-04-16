Montine Kemp, Chattanooga

Montine Kemp, age 59, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 4, 1960 in Forest City, Arkansas. Montine was of the Baptist Faith and loved working as an RN, music, movies and reading.

Survivors

MotherShirley Roper & DonLawrenceville, GA

FatherElliott KempArkansas

AuntDaisy HatmakerLake City

A Host of Family and Friends

Visitation: Family and Friends can visit at their convenience from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Roger Leach Officiating. The Interment will follow the Graveside Service. You may also view Montine’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

