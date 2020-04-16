Montine Kemp, Chattanooga

News Department 22 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 72 Views

Montine Kemp, age 59, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 4, 1960 in Forest City, Arkansas. Montine was of the Baptist Faith and loved working as an RN, music, movies and reading.

Survivors 
MotherShirley Roper & DonLawrenceville, GA 
FatherElliott KempArkansas 
AuntDaisy HatmakerLake City 
A Host of Family and Friends 

Visitation: Family and Friends can visit at their convenience from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Roger Leach Officiating. The Interment will follow the Graveside Service. You may also view Montine’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, Lancing (formerly of Lake City)

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, age 72 of Lancing (formerly of Lake City) passed away Monday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: