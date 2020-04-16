Kroger’s Free Testing in Oak Ridge has been halted unless you have appointment

Brad Jones 23 hours ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 119 Views

Due to the increase in people who have arrived at today’s COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge without appointments, Kroger is no longer able to test people today who have not already made appointments in advance online or by phone. You can still register online at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting and by calling 1-888-837-8852. We apologize for this inconvenience and hope to have an update tomorrow morning regarding Friday’s testing.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

COVID-19 cases top 6000 in Tennessee

As of Wednesday, April 15th at 3 pm EDT, there were 6079 confirmed cases of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: