Kroger’s Free Testing in Oak Ridge has been halted unless you have appointment

Due to the increase in people who have arrived at today’s COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge without appointments, Kroger is no longer able to test people today who have not already made appointments in advance online or by phone. You can still register online at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting and by calling 1-888-837-8852. We apologize for this inconvenience and hope to have an update tomorrow morning regarding Friday’s testing.
