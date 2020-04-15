Rachel Della Sexton, Caryville

Rachel Della Sexton, age 58 from Caryville, passes away on April 14, 2020 at the Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Rachel Loved to attend church, enjoyed going to the Senior Center and spending time with her friends, she spent lots of time with her family and loved her grand-children, she enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. Rachel is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Sexton Jr. Rachel is survived by, mother; Susie Sexton; sons, Marvin Hawkins and Norman Hawkins; daughters, Sabrina Phillips and husband Randy and Rachel Kay Hawkins; grandsons, Corrbin and Christian Hawkins, Ronnie and Eric McGhee, Jacob Duncan; granddaughter, Alyssa Phillips; brothers, Anthony Sexton, Jerry Sexton and David Sexton; sisters, Valerie Sexton, Bernadine Sexton, Betty Phillips and husband Cline and Elizabeth Kidd and husband Marshall, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Friends can call at their convenience on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Rachel Della Sexton.

