Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, Lancing (formerly of Lake City)

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Burnette, age 72 of Lancing (formerly of Lake City) passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Becky was a hard-working lady and was always busy with many projects during her life. She was a school bus driver and co-owner of Phillips Bus Line for many years. She loved her family and friends and she loved “kittens and daisies”. She always had a big smile on her face for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Estle and LaVola (Childs) Burnette;

Brothers, Estle Burnette, Jr., and Fredrick Lee Burnette; Brother-in-law, Bill Long.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Noe Phillips;

Son, Joe Mack Noe, Jr.;

Grandchildren, Brandon Cody, Jonathan and wife Candace, Kelsea, Ryan and wife Tylene;

Great-grandchildren, Keiley, Ivan Liam, Caleb, Ashlyn, Leland, and Lyric;

Sister, Peggy Long;

Brother, Jim Burnette and wife Gail;

And several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, other family members and good friends.

Due to COVID-19, A private burial will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lake City next to her parents.

