Charles B “Chuck” Hill II, Harriman

Mr. Charles B “Chuck” Hill II, age 67, of Harriman passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center after a short illness.

Charles was born on April 21, 1952 in Washington DC. He was a graduate of the University of the South in Sweanee, received his law degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and practiced law for 25 plus years in Kingston. After retiring from law, he worked at several different car lots as a sales associate. Charles was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved music and was proficient in many musical instruments. He was an avid reader, especially books on various religions. He had a multitude of interests and felt that his time was wasted if he didn’t learn something new every day. He was a very devoted member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Harriman, TN for most of his adult life. He taught Sunday school, was a delegate to the diocesan convention, served on the Vestry, and served in any capacity he could. He was well-loved and respected by everyone who knew him. “Ole Chuck” or “Chuckles” as his close friends and colleagues called him, was the most genuine, warm-hearted person you will ever meet. He was known for his quick wit, his abundance of knowledge, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is preceded in death by his fiancé: Karen Shivers. Mother: Leatha (Trap) Hill. Father: Charles W. Hill. He is survived by his daughter: Heather and husband Stuart Brown. Two granddaughters: Megan and Shelby. Two great-grandsons. Extended family: Lynne (Troy) Holt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Andrews Church in Harriman. Updates will be posted as they become available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website www.standrews.dioet.org and Facebook page. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hill family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

