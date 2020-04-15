Kenneth “Keno” Leeroy Rhea, Andersonville

Kenneth “Keno” Leeroy Rhea, age 76, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born February 22, 1944 in Paso Robles, CA to the late Kyle and Viola Gadd Rhea. Kenneth retired from the United States Army after serving 23 years and then later retired from Anderson County Sheriff Department. He was a great story teller and enjoyed telling stories about his time in the service. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish, explore the back county, woodworking and travel. He was a member of the Valley Lodge #383 in Andersonville, TN. He was a loving husband, father and good friend to many. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by, brothers, Lynn and Jerry Rhea; son, Allen Rhea; grandson, Kenneth Allen Rhea.

Survived by:

Wife………………….Bertha “Bep” Rhea

Daughter…………..Tammy Littlejohn and Raymond Nix

Step-sons…..……..Jeff McAfee and wife Donna

Larry McAfee and wife Julie

Siblings……………..Jack Rhea and wife Teensie

Bill Rhea

Johnny Rhea and wife Patsy

Judy Lee

Grandchildren……Annie and Mark Littlejohn

Keagen, McKenzie, Conner, Natalie and Levi McAfee

Aubry Kerr and husband Riley

Jodie Amaya

Great Grandchildren…..Jasmine, Jennifer, Ricky and Kayleigh

The family will have a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Sevierville. The family will plan a memorial service for a later date. www.holleygamble.com

