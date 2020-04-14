Mary Lynn Brandon, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Lynn Brandon, age 61, a loving Mother, Gammy, and Sister and resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Mary was born March 23, 1959 in Rockwood, Tennessee to Bill and Betty (Keys) Brandon. Always an outgoing person, she loved spending time with family and friends. For several years Mary worked at Rocky Top Market in Rockwood, where she enjoyed making friends our of co-workers and customers. Over the course of her life, her children and grandchildren are what she was most proud of.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Bill; her mother, Betty; and her sister, Teresa McNeal.

She is survived by her:

Fiancée:Norman Vance

Children:Mike Brown
Tamara Brown
Heather and Shaun Corbin

Step-Daughter:Darlene Boles

Grandchildren:Alex, Kailey, Kayla, Lydia, Miranda, Mark, Brileigh, Sierra, and Tyler

Siblings:Karen Becknell
Kim and Don Day
Billy and Becky Brandon

And a great number of nieces and nephews.

The most important thing is that Mary had a good life. She loved and was loved by, a great many people. She was a character who enjoyed a good time spent with those she cherished. By her family, she was given the nickname “Mookie”, which she loved. “Mookie” will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Lynn Brandon.

