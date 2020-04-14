Roane Commission Meets Electronically

The Roane County Commission met Monday night but not at the
courthouse as usual, but instead, making history, the commission used the
Zoom app which was then streamed live via YouTube to viewers to conduct their meeting. The meeting was live from commissioners desired locations,
many from their homes and for the most part went off without many glitches.
The meeting was recorded as State Law requires and will be made
available by request of a hard copy if anyone needs one. It will also air on BBB TV-12 on Monday, April 20th at 7 pm.
The commission had to pass several resolutions dealing with the COVID
19 Pandemic relating to policies and procedures with the pandemic as
suggested by law.
RESOLUTION # 04-20-06
A RESOLUTION to close the operations of the Education Debt Service Fund
(156) into the Rural Debt Service Fund (152) was adopted
AND A RESOLUTION concerning the Local Government Insurance Pool
WAS ADOPTED AS WELL
RESOLUTION # 04-20-08
A RESOLUTION authorizing Roane County to submit for a Justice
Reinvestment Initiative GRANT : Reducing Violent Crime by Improving
Justice Systems Performance; under Category 2: Improving and
Implementing Pre-Trial Systems FY 2020 Grant Application also was
approved with some debate.
A RESOLUTION establishing the contribution rate to the Tennessee
Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) for legacy employees, those hired
prior to October 1, 2015 was sent back to the budget committee for review
and will be brought back up next month.
The meeting lasted about 2 hours and 10 minutes was adjourned but not
before commissioner Ron Berry asked that if possible he would like to see
the public get a chance to speak at next months meeting electronically if
the commission has to meet this way next month and that was given
support from the chairman and said he would look into that.
The Commission Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the
meeting is necessary to protect the public health safety and Welfare in light
of COVID-19. The County Executive said he hopes that the commission will return to in person meeting as soon as possible.
You can watch the meeting here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWgCcxwcPic&feature=em-lbcastemail or wait and watch the replay next Monday on BBB TV-12.