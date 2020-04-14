Roane Commission Meets Electronically

A screen capture of the April 13, 2020 Roane County Commission meeting that was held via Zoom and Live streamed on YouTube.

The Roane County Commission met Monday night but not at the

courthouse as usual, but instead, making history, the commission used the

Zoom app which was then streamed live via YouTube to viewers to conduct their meeting. The meeting was live from commissioners desired locations,

many from their homes and for the most part went off without many glitches.

The meeting was recorded as State Law requires and will be made

available by request of a hard copy if anyone needs one. It will also air on BBB TV-12 on Monday, April 20th at 7 pm.

The commission had to pass several resolutions dealing with the COVID

19 Pandemic relating to policies and procedures with the pandemic as

suggested by law.

RESOLUTION # 04-20-06

A RESOLUTION to close the operations of the Education Debt Service Fund

(156) into the Rural Debt Service Fund (152) was adopted

AND A RESOLUTION concerning the Local Government Insurance Pool

WAS ADOPTED AS WELL

RESOLUTION # 04-20-08

A RESOLUTION authorizing Roane County to submit for a Justice

Reinvestment Initiative GRANT : Reducing Violent Crime by Improving

Justice Systems Performance; under Category 2: Improving and

Implementing Pre-Trial Systems FY 2020 Grant Application also was

approved with some debate.

A RESOLUTION establishing the contribution rate to the Tennessee

Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) for legacy employees, those hired

prior to October 1, 2015 was sent back to the budget committee for review

and will be brought back up next month.

The meeting lasted about 2 hours and 10 minutes was adjourned but not

before commissioner Ron Berry asked that if possible he would like to see

the public get a chance to speak at next months meeting electronically if

the commission has to meet this way next month and that was given

support from the chairman and said he would look into that.

The Commission Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the

meeting is necessary to protect the public health safety and Welfare in light

of COVID-19. The County Executive said he hopes that the commission will return to in person meeting as soon as possible.

You can watch the meeting here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWgCcxwcPic&feature=em-lbcastemail or wait and watch the replay next Monday on BBB TV-12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

