Two injured in single-vehicle Campbell crash

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Campbell County on Sunday afternoon.The Campbell County Rural Fire Service responded to the scene shortly after 3 pm and reported that a car had rolled over after leaving the side of Demory Road. Two people were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The cause of Sunday’s crash remains under investigation.
Tags accident Campbell County crash two-injured wreck
Check Also
OR Council Meeting Tonight to be held Electronically
The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, April 13, at …