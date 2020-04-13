Clinton, Oak Ridge now battling for Census ‘supremacy’

Brad Jones

The rivalry between the cities of Clinton and Oak Ridge has always been handled on the athletic fields, but now it has found its way in to the US Census.

The city of Clinton announced Thursday that 52.4% of its residents had already filled out and completed the federal census online, compared to 51.7% of Oak Ridgers. The results of the Census will play huge roles in the allocation of federal resources, electoral representation and a host of other areas over the next ten years, so official in both cities are encouraging everyone to fill them out as soon as possible.

Apparently now, a friendly wager has been made between Clinton City Manager Roger Houck, and his counterpart in Oak Ridge, Mark Watson as to which city’s participation percentage will be higher. The stakes of the bet are expected to be released sometime this week, but in the meantime, everyone is encouraged to visit https://my2020census.gov/, fill out and complete the Census. It only takes a few minutes to complete, and the results have far-reaching consequences.

