ORT: AC Jail Population Down during Pandemic

According to http://oakridgetoday.com

The number of inmates at the Anderson County Jail has fallen significantly, mostly due to COVID-19, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today..

On Wednesday, there were 297 inmates at the jail, which was more than 100 inmates below the average, and Tyler Mayes, director of administrative services for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said that , “This is predominantly a result of COVID-19. ” No one at the Jail, or in the ACSD, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Mayes said.

Jails across Tennessee are seeing similar reductions in the number of inmates as low risk, non-violent offenders are being placed on pre-trail supervision or being released on a low bond.One of the primary methods that health officials recommend to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to keep people physically separate from each other, at least six feet apart.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

