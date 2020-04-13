OR Council Meeting Tonight to be held Electronically

The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. will be conducted with Council members participating electronically through video and audio conferencing and will be streamed live on the city’s website and broadcast simultaneously on BBB TV-12 (Comcast Channel 12).

Due to Mayor Warren Gooch’s and Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities, citizens are asked to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above. The Oak Ridge Municipal Building will not be open to the public. Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

You can watch this meeting on BBB TV-12 or you can watch a livestream on the city’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx . The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

