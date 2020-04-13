The county for the most part escaped any serious damage from yesterday’s
line of storms that went more to the south causing problems in lower East
Tennessee . However, Superintendent of Roads for Roane County, Dennis
Ferguson, did say his crews were out clearing trees from some communities which had fallen across some roads, one in particular, a large tree closed
Bluff Road at Casey Lane for some time while crews chipped away at it
getting the road back open. He did say Riggs Chapel Road had to be closed
at the trestle due to the Emory River flooding onto it for much of the day but that it should be back open by late afternoon. Numerous areas were flooded as reported by Ferguson as Roane County received nearly 4 inches of rain from yesterday’s front that moved through around Midnight. Morgan County saw several trees across roads and a few areas had power lines down. But for the most part, we didn’t see much damage as had been expected.
Damage was Light With Sunday’s Rains and Storms in Roane County
The county for the most part escaped any serious damage from yesterday’s