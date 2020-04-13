Damage was Light With Sunday’s Rains and Storms in Roane County

Bluff Road. Photo Courtesy of Roane County Highway Department.

The county for the most part escaped any serious damage from yesterday’s

line of storms that went more to the south causing problems in lower East

Tennessee . However, Superintendent of Roads for Roane County, Dennis

Ferguson, did say his crews were out clearing trees from some communities which had fallen across some roads, one in particular, a large tree closed

Bluff Road at Casey Lane for some time while crews chipped away at it

getting the road back open. He did say Riggs Chapel Road had to be closed

at the trestle due to the Emory River flooding onto it for much of the day but that it should be back open by late afternoon. Numerous areas were flooded as reported by Ferguson as Roane County received nearly 4 inches of rain from yesterday’s front that moved through around Midnight. Morgan County saw several trees across roads and a few areas had power lines down. But for the most part, we didn’t see much damage as had been expected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

