Kelly Edward Horner, Powell,

Kelly Edward Horner, 88, of Powell, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. After a short battle with cancer, he passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Kelly was born in Lake City, TN to Horace H. and Maude C. Horner. He was the brother to Gene Horner and Ruth Leinart, who preceded him in death. Kelly married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Lee Ward, in 1953. They shared a beautiful life and love for over 62 years, inspiring their children and friends, until her passing in 2015.

Straight out of high school, Kelly proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and then continued his service for 35 years with the 119th Tennessee Air National Guard, AWCS. Kelly was a 50+ year member of the Powell Masonic Lodge 582, F&AM. He enjoyed the brotherhood and friendships at the lodge as well as serving his community. Kelly was a talented person who loved woodworking, gardening, and being with family. His humor and Papaw-isms kept his family and friends filled with laughter and joy. He was at peace with his life and the Lord. “I’ve lived a great life; I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, I know where I’m going, and my wife is waiting on me”—the words of a wonderful father and a great friend. He will be greatly missed.

Kelly is survived by his son Steve Horner and wife Debbie; his daughter Donna and her husband Danny Grissom; his daughter Kelly Priest; and his daughter Lee Horner. He will also be greatly missed by his six grandchildren—Julie, Jason, Shannon, Shane, Drew, and Bailey—and his six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the skilled and loving hands of his nurses from Professional Case Management and Amedisys, and especially our dear friend Regina Overton-Barnes NP, who assisted us with Dad’s care this past year. Her love and advice gave great comfort to our family.

A private family service will be held at Jones Mortuary in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Powell Masonic Lodge 582 F&AM, 7700 Fersner Road, Powell, TN 37849. A memorial service with US Honor Guard will be held later this year. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Kelly Horner.

