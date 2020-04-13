Carolyn Humphrey, Heiskell

Carolyn Humphrey, age 62 of Heiskell, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence. Carolyn worked at Levi Straus as a seamstress and the Anderson County School System. Throughout her life she loved making quilts, vacations at the beach, mowing, gardening and canning, going to church, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Carolyn was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Fay Lindsey Warwick; father, Dover Warwick; sisters, Phyllis Sue Warwick and Sherry Darlene Warwick; father & mother-in-law, Bud and Trula Mae Bell Humphrey.

Carolyn was a strong believer of Jesus Christ and will forever be remembered by her husband and family.

She is survived by:

Husband……………. Harold Humphrey

Children…………. Jody Humphrey & wife Kim

Stacey Arneach

Marty Humphrey & wife Brooke

Grandchildren… Robert Davis, Colton Humphrey, Jessica Lively, Conner Humphrey, Autumn Grace Arneach, Parker Humphrey, &

Christian Morgan

Sisters………… Shirley Goodenough

Marlena Warwick

Brothers……….. Ricky Warwick & Wiley Warwick

Step brother… Jim Berry

Step sister…… Erine Casing

Friends and family may call at their convenience on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 9:00 am-4:30 pm. The family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

