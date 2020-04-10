City of Oak Ridge, Kroger Health offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at Oak Ridge High School

Brad Jones

A nurse administers a test at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 10, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge and Kroger Health are teaming up to host free drive-through testing for COVID-19 in Oak Ridge on April 15, 16, and 17.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 15-17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people with symptoms of the coronavirus can schedule an appointment through Kroger Health to be screened at the Oak Ridge High School parking lot.

“It is essential that testing be increased in order to fight this deadly virus,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch stated. “This testing will help us determine the degree of spread within the Oak Ridge community and surrounding area. Oak Ridge faces a unique challenge because we host thousands of workers and commuters to travel across our city every day.”

Per CDC guidelines, the only people who will be tested are people with symptoms or healthcare workers and first responders who have been exposed to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Before attending the testing site, patients will be asked to schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal atwww.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the Anderson County Health Department in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.

People with appointments may enter the testing site at the Oak Ridge High School parking lot off the North Tulane Avenue entrance. Everyone who arrives should ensure all windows are up when in the testing area and have a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process. 

Test results can be expected within 3 to 7 days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

“This testing period will be a superb opportunity for us to develop data on the degree of spread that is a concern to all of us,” Mayor Gooch said. “We are sincerely grateful to Kroger Health for partnering with us in this critical health and safety effort for the Oak Ridge community.”

“We want to thank Dr. Borchers, Bruce Lay, and Principal McDonald for allowing this to take place,” Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley said.

The Oak Ridge City Schools food pickup line will be temporarily moved to the Band Hall entrance of the school building during this 3-day event.

