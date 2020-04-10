First Round of Coronavirus Stimulus Checks on the way, Second and Third Round to Follow

Brad Jones 4 hours ago

The Internal Revenue Service says the first wave of stimulus payouts should have started yesterday. Those receiving this first round of payouts have already given their bank account information to the IRS for deposit as well as Social Security beneficiaries who filed a federal tax return with direct deposit information. The next phase of checks will be paid no later than the week of April 20, 2020. The third and final round of payouts will be paid through checks and will be mailed at a date that is yet to be determined. This group of checks, that will be mailed over the next several weeks, could take a couple of months to reach everyone.

