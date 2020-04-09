Citizens asked to bring household garbage only to limit person-to-person contact

During these difficult times, Anderson County realizes that with Governor Bill Lee’s current Stay-at-Home order due to the COVID-19 virus residents are finding themselves with a lot of extra time on their hands. And, our citizens are trying to make the most of that extra time by doing spring cleaning, home repairs, catching up on “Honey-do” lists, and working in the yard, among other things.

All of these activities produce a large quantity of added material to the waste stream. In the last two weeks Anderson County has seen an extreme increase in waste being brought to its Convenience Centers, and to the Chestnut Ridge Landfill, particularly on Saturdays. This has raised the volume of garbage being hauled to 1 ½ to 2 times the normal volume. Yard waste and bulk waste items like furniture and appliances are a great portion of that increase.

The increase in this activity also increases the likelihood of person-to-person contact with Solid Waste personnel, and other residents, at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill, at Convenience Centers and other Solid Waste facilities, or of people coming into contact with items where the coronavirus may linger for hours or days. Many areas have already stopped taking bulk waste and yard waste for the time being.

If a worker at the landfill, or any Solid Waste facility contracts the coronavirus, there is a mandatory 24-hour shut down for cleaning and sanitizing. That could mean that there would be no garbage service available to residents for days or possibly longer depending on how widespread the virus is among Solid Waste personnel.

We are asking, for the duration of the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order, Executive Order 23, that Anderson County residents only dispose of household garbage – an “Essential activity” – at the Convenience Centers and Chestnut Ridge Landfill. If at all possible, residents should use their curbside pick-up or Convenience Centers as their first option. The long lines at the landfill increases potential exposure and delays the unloading of garbage from municipal pick-ups and the Convenience Centers. The long lines at the landfill also are causing delays and backups to removal of garbage that could cause shut-downs of garbage service. Please bear with us as we navigate this difficult time and, wherever possible, delay disposing of items that are not “essential” waste like household garbage. Let’s all stay safe together!

