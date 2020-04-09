First COVID-19 death reported in Anderson County

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 191 Views

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders conducted their daily COVID-19 response update.As of 4 pm EDT on Wednesday, there were 4362 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee, and 52,256 people had tested negative for COVID-19.

Of those over 4300 cases, 11 are here in Anderson County, which now reports that one person has died from COVID-19, one of 79 deaths across the state. Another 290 Anderson Countians have tested negative.

In Campbell County, there are six confirmed cases, 104 negative tests and no deaths.

In Roane County, five people have tested positive, while 222 have tested negative. Morgan County also has five confirmed cases with 57 negative tests. Encouragingly, 592 Tennesseeans have recovered after being treated for COVID-19, and 449 patients required hospitalization.

For the first time since the public health crisis began, the state released information about the race, ethicity and genders of who is being afflicted, in addition to the information about the ages of patients that they have been releasing for the past several weeks.

The racial breakdown in the 1598 cases where the race of the patient is not listed as “pending,” shows that white Tennesseeans make up 26% of those diagnosed with COVID-19. African-Americans have the second highest infection rate at 7.3%, 2.4% of cases have happened in the category of “other/multiracial,” and .7% of the cases have been diagnosed in those of Asian descent. There are still 2764 cases, or 63% of the total positive tests, where the race of the patient is still “pending.”

2349 cases have occurred in people listed as having a non-Hispanic or Latino ethicity, which makes up 53.8% of the cases where ethnicity has been confirmed. 155 people of Hispanic descent have tested positive, or 3.6% of thr total. In another 1848 cases, or 42.6% of the total, ethicity is still listed as “pending.”As far as the difference between men and women contracting the virus, 2247 female Tennesseeans (51.5%) have tested positive, compared to 2028 males, which make up just under 46.5% of the confirmed cases. 87 cases are still pending, according to the data issued by the state on Wednesday.

Executive Order 25

Yesterday, Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 25, which extends the postponement of elective medical and dental procedures until April 30, 2020.

The order: Helps ensure that PPE is preserved, and community spread through close medical interaction is limited during the upcoming weeks in which cases/hospitalizations are expected to increase; Expands EO18 to more specifically cover all procedures that are elective and non-urgent and can be delayed until after the Order without risking serious adverse consequences to a patient; and Limits attendance at surgeries and invasive procedures to essential personnel to preserve PPE to the greatest extent possible.

The text of the order can be found here.

https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee25.pdf

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

29 Tennessee Health Centers Receive Funding from US HHS

US Department of Health and Human Services) (Wednesday, April 8th) the U.S. Department of Health …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: