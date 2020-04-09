First COVID-19 death reported in Anderson County

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders conducted their daily COVID-19 response update.As of 4 pm EDT on Wednesday, there were 4362 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee, and 52,256 people had tested negative for COVID-19.

Of those over 4300 cases, 11 are here in Anderson County, which now reports that one person has died from COVID-19, one of 79 deaths across the state. Another 290 Anderson Countians have tested negative.

In Campbell County, there are six confirmed cases, 104 negative tests and no deaths.

In Roane County, five people have tested positive, while 222 have tested negative. Morgan County also has five confirmed cases with 57 negative tests. Encouragingly, 592 Tennesseeans have recovered after being treated for COVID-19, and 449 patients required hospitalization.

For the first time since the public health crisis began, the state released information about the race, ethicity and genders of who is being afflicted, in addition to the information about the ages of patients that they have been releasing for the past several weeks.

The racial breakdown in the 1598 cases where the race of the patient is not listed as “pending,” shows that white Tennesseeans make up 26% of those diagnosed with COVID-19. African-Americans have the second highest infection rate at 7.3%, 2.4% of cases have happened in the category of “other/multiracial,” and .7% of the cases have been diagnosed in those of Asian descent. There are still 2764 cases, or 63% of the total positive tests, where the race of the patient is still “pending.”

2349 cases have occurred in people listed as having a non-Hispanic or Latino ethicity, which makes up 53.8% of the cases where ethnicity has been confirmed. 155 people of Hispanic descent have tested positive, or 3.6% of thr total. In another 1848 cases, or 42.6% of the total, ethicity is still listed as “pending.”As far as the difference between men and women contracting the virus, 2247 female Tennesseeans (51.5%) have tested positive, compared to 2028 males, which make up just under 46.5% of the confirmed cases. 87 cases are still pending, according to the data issued by the state on Wednesday.

Executive Order 25

Yesterday, Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 25, which extends the postponement of elective medical and dental procedures until April 30, 2020.

The order: Helps ensure that PPE is preserved, and community spread through close medical interaction is limited during the upcoming weeks in which cases/hospitalizations are expected to increase; Expands EO18 to more specifically cover all procedures that are elective and non-urgent and can be delayed until after the Order without risking serious adverse consequences to a patient; and Limits attendance at surgeries and invasive procedures to essential personnel to preserve PPE to the greatest extent possible.

The text of the order can be found here.

https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee25.pdf

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

