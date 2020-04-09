Helen Louise Burdette Grasham, Rockwood

Mrs. Helen Louise Burdette Grasham, age 91, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her earthly home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Grasham was born June 6, 1928 in Evensville, Tennessee to Lee and Lottie Burdette. She was the firstborn of 6 children. On December 24, 1947 Helen married her late

husband, Lowell D. Grasham. They were married for 65 years and had two sons. Helen and Lowell lived in Rockwood, Tennessee and moved to LaGrange, Illinois in 1963. In 1988 they moved back to Rockwood and have since resided there. Helen loved to play the piano. She shared her talent as a musician at various churches as well as playing for many gospel groups

throughout the years. Helen was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood, and in February of this year played her final service as their pianist. Helen will always be remembered for her love of Jesus and as an avid collector of bells, teapots, and all things blue.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell D. Grasham; father and mother, Lee & Lottie Burdette; brothers, Junior Burdette and Corky Burdette; and sisters, Naomi McNure and Mary Tuggle.

Helen is survived by her:

Sons:Lowell E. Grasham & wife, Jody of Rockwood, TN

Gary D. Grasham and wife, Pam of Bedford Park, IL

2 Grandchildren:Heather Rousseau of Seymour, TN

Robert Grasham of Rockwood, TN

7 Great Grandchildren:Rhys, Jordis, and Jace Rousseau of Seymour, TN

Brooklyn, Shanna, Robert, Jr., and Leelyn Grasham of Clinton, TN

Sister:Leona Plemons of Kingston, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 in in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Jerry Leffew officiating. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Baptist Church; P.O. Box 412; Rockwood, TN

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Louise Burdette Grasham.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

