Roane Alliance says “Support local businesses during COVID-19 Pandemic”

The upcoming weeks and months look to be very unpredictable for our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not only a threat to us as individuals but also to all of our locally owned businesses. So, we would like to take this opportunity to remind our community how important it is to support our small businesses as much as possible – while continuing to follow recommendations from the CDC. Stay up to date on ways to help our local businesses by visiting social media accounts for each of your favorite businesses, the Roane Chamber Facebook page, searching #ShowYourLoveForLocal #LoveForRoane and visiting the link below for a list of continuously updated public notices from state and local governments: https://www.roanealliance.org/covid-19-resources/
Tags buy local CoronaVirus COVID-19 Pandemic Roane Alliance small business support
