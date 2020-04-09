Roane County Health Department Director, Laura Connor, Updates us on COVID-19

The Roane County Health Department has been hard at work to address the

COVID-19 pandemic. According to Health Dept. Director Laura Conner We

have also been working with our community partners and other stakeholders to ensure that everyone has the information that they need in order to respond and make necessary decisions. COVID-19 is a novel (new) strain of the Coronavirus. It was first identified in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.

Since then, the virus has spread widely around the world and on March 11,

2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The symptoms of COVID-19 infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath and they generally occur between 2-14 days after an exposure and can range from very mild to severe requiring hospitalization. Certain groups of people seem to be at higher risk than others. In order to help reduce the spread of infection and flatten the curve, We know that in times like these, there is often a sense of anxiety, loss of control, and helplessness. You can help take control and keep you and your family safe by following the recommended strategies. Although they may seem like small things, they are very important steps that every person can take to help combat this illness.

If you, or someone you know becomes ill, call your primary care provider to discuss your situation with them. Many offices have adapted their office procedures and may want to provide your care in a different way than

they typically do. At this time, there is no vaccine available nor are there any specific treatments. Care is only supportive based on the symptoms displayed.

