Roane County Health Department Director, Laura Connor, Updates us on COVID-19

Brad Jones 15 hours ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 982 Views

The Roane County Health Department has been hard at work to address the
COVID-19 pandemic. According to Health Dept. Director Laura Conner We
have also been working with our community partners and other stakeholders to ensure that everyone has the information that they need in order to respond and make necessary decisions. COVID-19 is a novel (new) strain of the Coronavirus. It was first identified in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.

Since then, the virus has spread widely around the world and on March 11,
2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The symptoms of COVID-19 infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath and they generally occur between 2-14 days after an exposure and can range from very mild to severe requiring hospitalization. Certain groups of people seem to be at higher risk than others. In order to help reduce the spread of infection and flatten the curve, We know that in times like these, there is often a sense of anxiety, loss of control, and helplessness. You can help take control and keep you and your family safe by following the recommended strategies. Although they may seem like small things, they are very important steps that every person can take to help combat this illness.

If you, or someone you know becomes ill, call your primary care provider to discuss your situation with them. Many offices have adapted their office procedures and may want to provide your care in a different way than
they typically do. At this time, there is no vaccine available nor are there any specific treatments. Care is only supportive based on the symptoms displayed.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

29 Tennessee Health Centers Receive Funding from US HHS

US Department of Health and Human Services) (Wednesday, April 8th) the U.S. Department of Health …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: