29 Tennessee Health Centers Receive Funding from US HHS

US Department of Health and Human Services) (Wednesday, April 8th) the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $25,098,970 to 29 health centers in Tennessee as part of a historic U.S. response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Health center awardees in Tennessee may use these funds to help their

communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19;

and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this

public health emergency.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community

health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the

coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers that operate in nearly 13,000

locations nationwide. Health centers deliver care to the nation’s most

vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing

homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and our

nation’s veterans. Led by patient-majority boards, these health centers

provide affordable, accessible, and quality primary health care to over 28

million people a year, regardless of their ability to pay.

Visit www.FindAHealthCenter.HRSA.Gov to locate the health center closest to you.

For a list of award recipients, visit

https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-cares-FY2020-awards.

For more information about COVID-19, visit http://coronavirus.gov/

In our viewing area here is what was awarded and to whom:

COMMUNITY HEALTH OF EAST TENNESSEE, INC. LAFOLLETTE TN $617,810 DAYSPRING HEALTH, INC. JELLICO TN $675,140

MORGAN COUNTY HEALTH COUNCIL WARTBURG TN $639,575

