29 Tennessee Health Centers Receive Funding from US HHS

US Department of Health and Human Services) (Wednesday, April 8th) the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $25,098,970 to 29 health centers in Tennessee as part of a historic U.S. response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Health center awardees in Tennessee may use these funds to help their
communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19;
and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this
public health emergency.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community
health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the
coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers that operate in nearly 13,000
locations nationwide. Health centers deliver care to the nation’s most
vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing
homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and our
nation’s veterans. Led by patient-majority boards, these health centers
provide affordable, accessible, and quality primary health care to over 28
million people a year, regardless of their ability to pay.

Visit www.FindAHealthCenter.HRSA.Gov to locate the health center closest to you.

For a list of award recipients, visit
https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-cares-FY2020-awards.

For more information about COVID-19, visit http://coronavirus.gov/

In our viewing area here is what was awarded and to whom:

COMMUNITY HEALTH OF EAST TENNESSEE, INC.LAFOLLETTETN$617,810
DAYSPRING HEALTH, INC.JELLICOTN$675,140
MORGAN COUNTY HEALTH COUNCILWARTBURGTN$639,575

