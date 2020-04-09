Roane County Parks Closed

Parks operated by the Roane County government are closed. The county
announced it on Friday, April 3. the county said in a press release.

“The Tennessee Commissioner of Environment and Conservation in support
of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23 and for the health and safety of the citizens of Tennessee, has closed all 56 Tennessee State Parks,” “In line
with Governor Lee and the Commissioner of TDEC, the Roane County parks
will be closed as of Friday evening.”

