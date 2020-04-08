Local Natural Gas Utilities’ Essential Services Remain a Priority During Spring Digging Season to Prevent Damage to Underground Utilities

As a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, local utilities are asking that homeowners and contractors help maintain utility service and keep communities safe by continuing to call 811 before you dig!

With the increase in people working from home, coupled with the warmer weather, there has been an increase in damaged underground utility lines due to homeowner digging projects. Natural gas utilities Jefferson Cocke County Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, ORUD Natural Gas, Powell Clinch Utility District and Sevier County Utility District join forces to remind homeowners and contractors that safe digging must remain a priority to prevent damage to critical utility services. Before taking on any digging project make sure to contact Tennessee 811’s FREE OF-CHARGE essential public safety service by calling 811 or by placing a request online to have line locations marked.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, your local natural gas utilities encourage homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:

● Call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

● Confirm that all lines have been marked.

● Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

● Confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

● Visit www.call811.com for complete info.

For more information, please contact your local utility provider.

