Local Natural Gas Utilities’ Essential Services Remain a Priority During Spring Digging Season to Prevent Damage to Underground Utilities

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 37 Views

As a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, local utilities are asking that homeowners and contractors help maintain utility service and keep communities safe by continuing to call 811 before you dig!

With the increase in people working from home, coupled with the warmer weather, there has been an increase in damaged underground utility lines due to homeowner digging projects. Natural gas utilities Jefferson Cocke County Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, ORUD Natural Gas, Powell Clinch Utility District and Sevier County Utility District join forces to remind homeowners and contractors that safe digging must remain a priority to prevent damage to critical utility services. Before taking on any digging project make sure to contact Tennessee 811’s FREE OF-CHARGE essential public safety service by calling 811 or by placing a request online to have line locations marked.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, your local natural gas utilities encourage homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:
● Call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.
● Confirm that all lines have been marked.
● Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
● Confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
● Visit www.call811.com for complete info.

For more information, please contact your local utility provider.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Single vehicle crash South Roane County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries in a single vehicle accident in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: