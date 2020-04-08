Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, Wartburg

Ms. Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, age 21 of Wartburg passed away Friday
April 3, 2020. Jae loved listening to music, swimming, rocking, school,
riding in cars, eating, and Clifford.
She was preceded in death by grandfather: John Mathis.
She is survived her grandmother: Brenda Mathis.
Mother: Misty Hall
Brother: Aspen Hall.
Two sisters: Keria Taylor-Mathis and Zoey Pickard.
Uncle: Travis Taylor.
Aunt: Amy Mathis.
Cousin: Ashleigh Waller.
Special thanks to her teachers at Wartburg High School for making her
days brighter.
Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the
health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by
Tuesday April 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral
Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside
services will follow at 2:00 PM in Piney Grove Cemetery with Bro.
Greg Russell officiating.
