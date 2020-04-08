Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, Wartburg

Ms. Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, age 21 of Wartburg passed away Friday

April 3, 2020. Jae loved listening to music, swimming, rocking, school,

riding in cars, eating, and Clifford.

She was preceded in death by grandfather: John Mathis.

She is survived her grandmother: Brenda Mathis.

Mother: Misty Hall

Brother: Aspen Hall.

Two sisters: Keria Taylor-Mathis and Zoey Pickard.

Uncle: Travis Taylor.

Aunt: Amy Mathis.

Cousin: Ashleigh Waller.

Special thanks to her teachers at Wartburg High School for making her

days brighter.

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the

health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by

Tuesday April 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral

Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside

services will follow at 2:00 PM in Piney Grove Cemetery with Bro.

Greg Russell officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Taylor family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

