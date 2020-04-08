Patsy Wright, Harriman

Mrs. Patsy Wright, age 67 of Harriman passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home. She is a formal employee of RadKap and Best Western. She was of Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Marion and Laura Hamby Frogg.

Three brothers: Larry Frogg, Ronnie Frogg, and Charles Frogg.

Sister: Betty Clark.

She leaves her husband: Leonard Wright.

Son and daughter-in-law: Sam & Trisha Wright.

Two daughters and son-in-law: Sabrina & John Love, and Christie Hines.

Brother: Jackie Frogg.

Special nephew: Ricky Clark.

And a host of grandkid, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Winters officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Wright family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

