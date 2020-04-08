Stevie Kilby, Harriman

Mr. Stevie Kilby, age 49, of Harriman formerly of Oakdale passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. He enjoyed working on cars, operating heavy equipment and was always trading something.

He is preceded in death by his parents:

Nephews: Dakota Brown and Nathan Brown.

Father-in-law: Huston Jones.

He is survived by his wife: Missy Kilby.

Three sons and daughter-in-law: Steven & Cheyenne Kilby, Eric Kilby, and Kenneth & Amber Kilby.

One daughter: Hannah Kilby.

Brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy & Michelle Kilby.

Sister and brother-in-law: Marie ‘ReRe’ & Jackie Neal.

Seven grandchildren: Samuel, Tinley, Melinda, Anna, Lyric, Zander, and Cadence.

Best friends: Frankie Cook and Donald Goldburg.

And many nieces, nephews and friends.

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the

health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by Thursday

April 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman

for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM in

the Kilby Family Cemetery in Crab Orchard.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Kilby family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

